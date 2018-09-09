Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Carpenter jailed 20 years for robbing 30 Ghana Cedis


In Ashaiman Carpenter jailed 20 years for robbing 30 Ghana Cedis

A thirty- two years old carpenter, Ali Mohammed, has been jailed 20 years for shooting and robbing an Okada operator 30 Ghana Cedis in Ashaiman.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A thirty- two years old carpenter, Ali Mohammed, has been jailed 20 years for shooting and robbing an Okada operator 30 Ghana Cedis in Ashaiman.

The complainant, Mr Razak Ibrahim, 21 years old, told the court that, the accused person on the 14 July 2017, hired his service to take him to an unknown location at Santeo within the Ashaiman municipality.

READ ALSO: Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his wedding

According to the commercial motor bike (Okada) operator, the convicted person requested for his mobile phone to make a call.

He further noted that, the convict then pulled a locally manufactured pistol and ordered him to stop.

Razak Ibrahim told the court that, the convicted person turned off the engine of the motor -bike and shot him in his left thigh after which he robbed him of 30 Ghana Cedis.

The complainant further indicated that, the convict wanted to snatch his motorbike.

‘I resisted him in a scuffle and I shouted for help. Some people came to my aid which led to his arrest, “he told the court.

READ ALSO: Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s house

Ali Mohammed denied the charge but later pleaded guilty and prayed for mercy.

The presiding judge of the Ashaiman Circuit court, Mr Gabriel Mate -Teye, upheld the charge of robbery contrary to section 149 of Act 26/60 as amended by Act 646 of 2003.

Mr. Mate-Teye noted that the convicted person had knowledge of his intent and that he must face the full rigous of the law to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

 

GNA

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s house Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s house
Incest: I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s pregnancy Incest I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s pregnancy
Heartbreaking: Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his wedding Heartbreaking Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his wedding
Video: 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title Video 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title
Crazy! Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute Crazy! Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute
Video: Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear Video Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear

Recommended Videos

Video: Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s house Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s house
Bizarre News: Angel Obinim finally reveals his source of wealth Bizarre News Angel Obinim finally reveals his source of wealth
Unbelievable! 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title Unbelievable! 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title



Top Articles

1 Heartbreaking Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his weddingbullet
2 Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
3 Photos Pastor shot by assassins, none of the bullets penetrated himbullet
4 Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept withbullet
5 Dramatic pastor Pastor bathes himself with muddy water to potray...bullet
6 Hilarious!!! Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly...bullet
7 Video “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white manbullet
8 Video Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breastbullet
9 Video Bicycle rider sleeps with 2 prostitutes, says he...bullet
10 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
3 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
4 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breastbullet
5 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
6 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard...bullet
7 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
8 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to...bullet
9 Scary!!! Doctors remove big spider and its web from...bullet
10 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video...bullet

Filla

A video clip of an actress being grabbed by her boobs has inspired negative comments on Instagram.
PDA Moment Raunchy video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG
Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported
Secret Video Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported
Expensive wedding cancelled after guests boycott attendance fee
Disappointment! Expensive wedding cancelled after guests boycott attendance fee
Green riches Pastor commands his followers to eat grass to get riches (Photos)
X
Advertisement