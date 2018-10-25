Pulse.com.gh logo
CCTV catches housemaid having sex and maltreating baby

A Nigerian woman has taken to Facebook to narrate her bitterness after the home CCTV caught her housemaid having sex with her boyfriend and also maltreating her baby.

According to the obviously heartbroken lady with the facebook name Didi Horsfall , the maid not only maltreated the son but was fond of dropping the baby with the security guards while engaging in sexual activities with her boyfriend.

READ ALSO:

The story of my life again….
My son nanny almst killed my boy slowly
I wud hv posted the vid the camera caught her bt bc my son is involve
I wish i can so you see her maltreating my boy.
Staving him of food,and eating my son’s food

The weight my boy has is frm birth bc if its food i spend 26k mking sure he eat well.
Not knowing d crazy girl eats my son food n stave ds little boy dtz jst 7 mnths old
My hrt was broken into pieces aft watching d vid, seeing my son been maltreated in such manner
Hv never been bad to her, those dt knw me knws me pretty well, hv never ever been rude or bad

D love i hv fr my boy, i transfer it 2 her,i care fr her like my own daughter bt yet
My people no matter hw kind u r person wer wan do u go still do u.
She kicked my boy while he was trying 2 crawl, leaving d boy 2 cry helplessly ,d little man jst needed a cuddle 2 put him 2 sleep
In d vid she was slapping my son, hitting him.
I couldnt believe my eyes

I hv learnt my lesson, weda am going 2 work, sch or wt eva i cn never ever leave my boy 2 anyone
Xcept my sis Deborah Essien outside her i said no 1 else.
Watching d bully depressed me fr 3days now i cnt gt over it.

I need a psychologist please help me befr i kill someone or hurt mysef.
How can someone be ds wicked
Hitting my son, staving him of his food i spend my hard earn money 2 buy fr him ,my boy was dying slowly

Hving sex wt her bf in my house whn m away n giving my security my son to carry while she was busy holding prick.
If d is anyting i love so much in ds world is my son n my shuga.
I feel so hurt right now.
I provide evyting fr her pls jst hold my boy fr me she bully him kick him, stave him, slap him, hit him
No human sympathy .

Pray for my boy pls.
E effect is 2 much on him
Xcept hv been bad 2 her, hv stave her food if not heaven will stave her
D will maltreat her children , d will b useless
If m ever bad or rude 2 her, she will be free bt if am not
God will judge her.

I wud hv taken her 2 police station
But let God deal wt her
I provide everything for her
i was even abt to increase her salary by 50percent not knowing my boy is in pains.

His body us shaking bc of lack of food
Let God b d judge n she will never go unpunished xcept am bad 2 her
Xcept i bully her d way she bully my son.

A boy of 7months is total wickedness.
Tnks to pastor Chris Nwala n my colleague n frnds fr d care love and support d gv 2 my son.
I appreciate u all
God bless u

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

