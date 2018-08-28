Pulse.com.gh logo
"Charge this pastor with aggravated assault and child abuse”


Video "Arrest this” pastor, “charge him with aggravated assault and child abuse”- Kofi Bentil to police

The man believed to be a pastor is seen wearing a white long dress with a red robe on the waist.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Arrest this” pastor, “charge him with aggravated assault and child abuse”- Kofi Bentil to police play

Vice president of Imani Africa and lawyer, Kofi Bentil has joined many Ghanaians to call on the Ghana police to arrest and charge a pastor spotted in a viral heartbreaking video abusing a little child in the name of exorcism.

In the video that has been circulating on social media, a man believed to be a pastor is seen wearing a white long dress.

He is surrounded by women dressed in like manner with red robes on their waists who are moving round him and acting in a way characteristic of modern day  spiritual churches.

While the women move round him, he is seen raising the child who looks sick, haphazardly as though it was a lifeless doll.

"Arrest this” pastor, “charge him with aggravated assault and child abuse”- Kofi Bentil to police play

 

At a point, he sat on the baby girl and then lifted her by the hair and threw her in the air.

Many Facebook users could not muster courage to watch the assault being perpetrated on the innocent girl, while others doubt the incident happened in Ghana.

However, the voiceover describing the incident in Twi says it happened in Ghana.

It is not clear what exactly was deemed to be wrong with the little girl to warrant such a reckless abuse.

Meanwhile, reacting to the video on Facebook, Kofi Bentil wrote: “This is so hard to watch.

“Ghana Police, please find this Man and arrest him. 
“Charge him with aggravated assault and child abuse.
“He is a danger to all around him.”

Watch the video below:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

