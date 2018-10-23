Pulse.com.gh logo
Check out the ultimate rape-prevention kit for women

A video on social media, in which a woman was demonstrating how to use her hidden self-protection gadgets in instances of rape.

Check out the ultimate rape-prevention kit for women play

Rape-prevention kit demostration

Despite modernity making it much easier for consensual sex, people still prefer to take advantage of women. Every woman should have at least one of these rape-preventing kits.

READ ALSO: Man accused of raping two-week-old baby appears in court

A video on social media, in which a woman was demonstrating how to use her hidden self-protection gadgets. The Instagram user captioned it as, “Any rapist out there? I pray you meet this woman one day and our own would be finished in Jesus name.”

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Rape is a very traumatising and unpleasant experience. Let’s all come together to put a stop to rape culture.

