Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract


Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract

The shocking video shows the minister hijacked by two obviously strong Chinese men who assault him in the presence other government officials and a security officer.

Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract play

A video has emerged online which shows some Chinese men physically assaulting a Ugandan minister in his own country allegedly over a mining contract.

The shocking video shows the minister hijacked by two obviously strong Chinese men who assault him in the presence other government officials and a security officer.

Unconfirmed reports say the foreigners were unhappy because they failed to win a mining contract.

It is unclear whether the minister had profited anything from the Chines men with the promise of awarding them the contract at all cost, for which reason they felt betrayed.

From the video, it was a serious battle between the two Chines men and officials of the Ugandan government who were also bent on arresting the foreigners.

Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract play

 

The security officer present could be heard yelling at the Chinese, saying "he is the minister, why are you fighting?"

In the presence of journalists who were busy filming the embarrassing scene, the Ugandan official had a tough time putting the Chinese men in a pickup truck.

Watch the video below:

 

