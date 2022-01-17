A video circulating online shows the beautifully-dressed worshippers kneeling outside the wooden structure that houses the church, while service was ongoing.
Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)
Members of a church in Benin City of Nigeria’s Edo state were allegedly made to kneel outside the chapel because they arrived late to service.
“Church members allegedly asked to kneel for coming late in Benin, Edo State,” Instablog9ja captioned the video on its Instagram page.
While on their knees, some of the said ‘late comers’ are seen piping through the wooden structure to see what was going on inside.
According to a Nigerian news website Correctng.com, the bizarre scene was filmed by a motorist who was driving by the church.
A voice in the background of the video believed to be the driver who recorded it is heard saying “latecomers have been made to kneel”.
The name of the church in question is not yet known.
The video has sparked reactions on social media with some users poking fun at the occurrence, saying the church has been turned into a basic school.
