Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

“Church members allegedly asked to kneel for coming late in Benin, Edo State,” Instablog9ja captioned the video on its Instagram page.

While on their knees, some of the said ‘late comers’ are seen piping through the wooden structure to see what was going on inside.

According to a Nigerian news website Correctng.com, the bizarre scene was filmed by a motorist who was driving by the church.

A voice in the background of the video believed to be the driver who recorded it is heard saying “latecomers have been made to kneel”.

The name of the church in question is not yet known.