Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

The drunk officer was filmed at Cape Coast where he is believed to have been on duty.

In the video, the officer is seen seated on a piece of cement block with his head buried in-between his legs while holding his cap.

The man who filmed him is heard saying that while others are seriously yearning to get into the police service, others used the backdoor to get employed and are toying with the job.

The officer, realizing that he was being recorded, rose and attempted to speak but was incoherent. He tried to walk away but only staggered and returned because he could not cross the road.