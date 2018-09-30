news

Drama unfolded in a lower division league after both teams drew a blank after 90 minutes of football.

The match was between Shooting Stars and Akwa Starlet in Nigeria's lover division.

After full time, the coach of Shooting Stars Agoye Edith Olumide was allegedly hit on the head by an Akwa Starlets goalkeeper Franklin Akwari, after a disappointing 0-0 result in Uyo.

The assault, reports say, left the coach unconscious for some minutes before he was revived by a team of paramedics.

The match referees were also reportedly beaten after the match by some of the players, officials and angry fans.