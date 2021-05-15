Company is hiring people to sleep for 30 days & get paid over 8k: “We're not joking”

According to the company, it is looking to hire five successful professional nappers to test sleep theories behind the pros and cons of napping.

"We are currently hiring for a team of five people to become ‘Nap Reviewers’, and get paid to nap! Also, no, we are not joking," the company stated on its website.

“Over the course of 30 days, our dedicated nappers will be required to take part in a variety of experiments testing out theories such as the best nap duration for feeling refreshed, the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, and the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity,” it added.

READ ALSO: Police officer lynched and burnt during Eid clash between rival Muslim groups

Eachnight said it “wanted to test a few theories behind the pros and cons of napping to provide our community with some valuable insight” because it knows “that in general different length naps have different benefits, but wants “to put this to the test”.

The company explained: “The individuals will be required to take part in a video call before and after each experiment, to ensure they understand their tasks fully, and to complete a verbal questionnaire detailing their experiences and results. In return for their participation, each ‘Nap Reviewer’ will receive a payment of $1500 (GHS8,646.71) at the end of the testing period.”

During the study period, researchers will establish the best nap duration for feeling refreshed and the effects of napping on overall fatigue levels. Other focus areas will be the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity.

Those interested in taking part in the study are to submit their applications by filing an online form on or before May 31, 2021.

The caveat, however, is that applicants but must be over age 18, and also have strong English writing skills “to accurately carry out the reviews of their naps and follow any relevant instructions”.