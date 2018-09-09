news

A village in Zambia experienced a rare pandemonium when a corpse refused to be buried until it led villagers to the home of its killer.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, several attempts by the pall-bearers to carry the corpse to its final resting place proved futile as the corpse kept bringing them back to the house of its killer.

The video was first shared by one Hagra Tembo a Zambian a politician and a journalist according to Pulse.ng.

Tembo wrote: “A body refused to be buried until it took villagers to a house where the person behind the death of the deceased resides.”

Though many have doubted the authenticity of the video and the incident, others who responded to the post said it was possible with many citing instances where such happened.