Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s house


Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s house

A village in Zambia experienced a rare pandemonium when a corpse refused to be buried until it led villagers to the home of its killer

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A village in Zambia experienced a rare pandemonium when a corpse refused to be buried until it led villagers to the home of its killer.

READ ALSO: I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s pregnancy

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, several attempts by the pall-bearers to carry the corpse to its final resting place proved futile as the corpse kept bringing them back to the house of its killer.

The video was first shared by one Hagra Tembo a Zambian a politician and a journalist according to Pulse.ng.

READ ALSO: Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his wedding

 

Tembo wrote: “A body refused to be buried until it took villagers to a house where the person behind the death of the deceased resides.”

Though many have doubted the authenticity of the video and the incident, others who responded to the post said it was possible with many citing instances where such happened.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Ashaiman: Carpenter jailed 20 years for robbing 30 Ghana Cedis In Ashaiman Carpenter jailed 20 years for robbing 30 Ghana Cedis
Incest: I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s pregnancy Incest I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s pregnancy
Heartbreaking: Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his wedding Heartbreaking Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his wedding
Video: 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title Video 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title
Crazy! Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute Crazy! Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute
Video: Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear Video Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear

Recommended Videos

Bizarre News: Angel Obinim finally reveals his source of wealth Bizarre News Angel Obinim finally reveals his source of wealth
Unbelievable! 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title Unbelievable! 88-year-old female DJ wins Guinness World Record title
Guinness World Record: Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute Guinness World Record Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute



Top Articles

1 Heartbreaking Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to his weddingbullet
2 Video 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
3 Photos Pastor shot by assassins, none of the bullets penetrated himbullet
4 Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept withbullet
5 Dramatic pastor Pastor bathes himself with muddy water to potray...bullet
6 Hilarious!!! Man takes love potion to womanise, mistakenly...bullet
7 Video “You will cry die” - ‘Sakawa’ boys mock duped white manbullet
8 Video Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breastbullet
9 Video Bicycle rider sleeps with 2 prostitutes, says he...bullet
10 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
3 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
4 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breastbullet
5 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
6 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard...bullet
7 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
8 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to...bullet
9 Scary!!! Doctors remove big spider and its web from...bullet
10 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video...bullet

Filla

A video clip of an actress being grabbed by her boobs has inspired negative comments on Instagram.
PDA Moment Raunchy video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG
Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported
Secret Video Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported
Expensive wedding cancelled after guests boycott attendance fee
Disappointment! Expensive wedding cancelled after guests boycott attendance fee
Green riches Pastor commands his followers to eat grass to get riches (Photos)
X
Advertisement