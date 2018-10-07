Pulse.com.gh logo
Couple and three other suspects arrested with 11 human skulls


The arrest was made at a building located at 20 Ole-Opa area of Aromaradu, Adewole Ilorin after police in Nigeria received intelligence about the suspected ritualists.

Five suspected ritualists have been arrested in the Nigerian state of Kwara for possessing human parts.

The police upon a swoop recovered three fresh human skulls, eight dry ones, several suspected human bones and a bunch of human hairs and other items.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Fafowora Bolaji told local press in Nigeria that:“acting on intelligence available to the command about suspected ritual killings around Adewole area of Ilorin by some ritualists, detectives from the police command swooped on a building located at 20 Ole-Opa area of Aromaradu, Adewole Ilorin, and one Yakubu Azeez and four others were rounded up.

"A search warrant was conducted in the building, 11 human skulls, several suspected human bones, a bunch of suspected human hair and other items were recovered. Investigation into the matter is ongoing, suspects will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation".

The police commissioner also said a suspect, one Segun Bolatito Akande, was nabbed for selling a stolen sienna bus.

