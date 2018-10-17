Couple caught having sex in a crowded stadium

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

In as much as we encourage people to freely express themselves in the presence of others, I bet nobody expected this to mean permission to have sex in crowded public places.

A similar situation is portrayed in a viral video circulating online. A couple were filmed having sex in a stadium whilst others watched on. The lady, dressed in only a white tee shirt was seen sitting astride the man on the bleachers and moving her body in slow sensual rhythms.

Oblivious to their surroundings, the couple were busily pleasuring themselves even as people looked on in disgust.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: