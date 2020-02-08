The pair, Adam Carroll and Corinne Miller from Prattville, Alabama, went on vacation to Atlanta to celebrate Corinne’s birthday last July. While on vacation, they didn't want to spend much money, so they came up with a plan.

They decided to fake a marriage proposal in a bar full of revelers who would want to celebrate the moment with them.

Couple fake engagement to get free drinks from strangers in bars (Video)

Carroll got down on one knee and pretended to ask for Corinne’s hand in marriage. Other customers were so excited about witnessing the special moment they started giving the couple free shots.

The plan worked so perfectly well that they took to the celebration to another bar and got “engaged” again and were treated to more drinks to toast their 'engagement'.

Six months later after they faked their engagement, Adam, 28, popped the question again and this time it was real. He reportedly got down on one knee in front of all their family and friends at his birthday party and asked Corinne to marry him.

Credit: LindaIkeji