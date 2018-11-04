Pulse.com.gh logo
Couple filmed themselves raping babies as young as 8-months-old

A Texas couple is facing decades behind bars after admitting to child pornography charges, Newsweek.com reports.

play

Christopher Almaguer, 26, and his wife Sarah Rashelle Almaguer, 27, both of Killeen, each pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say the couple admitted to filming and uploading “sexually explicit videos of themselves sexually assaulting children as young as 8-months-old.” They were arrested in February of this year.

Investigators said 25 possible victims were identified who were minors ranging from ages 8-months-old to 14-years-old.

A judge is expected to sentence the Almaguers on January 29, 2019. They each face between 15 years to 30 years for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

