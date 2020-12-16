Both their pre-wedding photos and old images of them when they started dating in 1999 have been making the rounds online and people are admiring their patience over the 21 years.

The awe-inspiring photos of the couple were shared by a Facebook user identified as Austine Bassey.

"Congratulations brother...! Is good to be patience because nothing good comes easily, my regards to your wife to be! She's indeed your own," he wrote.

His post ignited reactions from other Facebook users.

A Facebook user identified as Olori Dammy commented: "Wow!! This is very rare since 1999 and both of them still ended up getting married without the man bring (sic) an excuses it's the grace of God the lady is dem a lucky one, cos men of this (sic) days get tired of a lady and want to taste semo instead of rice."

Olori Dammy wrote: "Both of them has gone a long way may Almighty God bless your union with beautiful kids."

Princess Juliet Nsa said: “Wow! Wow!! This is an endurance journey, May d almighty God bless your marriage and give you wonderful children, happy married life.”

Phiona Naro wrote also wrote: "I hope their parents were still alive to celebrate together with them. Congratulations.”

Keosaye Olorunsaye said: “Hmmmmmm!!!! This is commendable oooooo!!! Destiny will always prevail no matter what!!

“Am very sure there might have been a lot of breakups and makeups!!

"Patience is a key virtue!!”

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old woman who wouldn’t let her boyfriend waste her time for nothing sued him for failing to propose marriage to her despite being in a relationship for eight years.

According to Gertrude Ngoma from Ndola, Zambia’s second-largest city, her 28-year-old lover Herbert Salaliki promised to marry her, and even paid the lobola (a traditional dowry) to her parents, as a sign that he will take care of her, but the young man keeps procrastinating.

She got fed up with the lackadaisical attitude of her boyfriend and decided to head to the court to force him to honour his promise to marry her.

The couple reportedly has a baby together, lived together, but now, Gertrude who currently lives in her parents’ house said she cannot countenance Herbert’s indecision anymore.

“Your Honor, he has never been serious, that is why I brought him to court because I deserve to know the way forward and my future with him,” Gertrude reportedly told the court.

Mwebantu.com reported her as further alleging that Salaliki has been cheating on her because she had discovered text messages between him and another woman which suggested that they might be in a relationship.

Salaliki admitted to promising to marry Gertrude indeed but cited financial incapability as the reason for not fulfilling it.

He also complained about lack of communication between them, a situation he blamed her for because according to him, she has not been giving him attention.

Having listened to the two parties, presiding magistrate Evelyn Nalwize reportedly said that the court could not help Gertrude because there was no marriage, despite the paid dowry.

The concerned magistrate then advised Gertrude to sue for breach of marriage contract instead of the first approach.