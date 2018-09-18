Pulse.com.gh logo
Couple who married on Ghs 4.73 budget, celebrates 1st son’s birthday


Couple who married on Ghs 4.73 budget, celebrates first son's birthday

Wilson Mutura and his wife Ann Muhonja got married in 2017 in a fashion that deviated from the normal fanfare that characterises contemporary marriage ceremonies in Africa.

Couple who married on Ghs 4.73 budget, celebrates 1st son's birthday

A humble Kenyan couple who became famous after they tied the knot last year on an amazing budget of hundred Kenyan Shillings (Ghs 4.73) have been celebrating their son’s first birthday.

Wilson Mutura and his wife Ann Muhonja got married in 2017 in a fashion that deviated from the normal fanfare that characterises contemporary marriage ceremonies in Africa.

The modesty with which they conducted the entire wedding attracted public reactions, with some Kenyan’s applauding them for cutting their coat according to their cloth, while others expressed fears that they may resume the misery after the wedding.

However, shockingly, after the ceremony at the Community Christian Worship Church on Sunday, January 22 2017 some well-wishers and admirers reportedly offered the humble couple a fully-catered honeymoon at the Diani beach, courtesy of a well-established Kenya tours and travel company.

Couple who married on Ghs 4.73 budget, celebrates 1st son’s birthday play

 

After their honeymoon, God touched the heart of Diamond properties who offered them an investment deal worth a million shillings.

The deal included an eight-acre plot valued at half a million shillings, alongside a Sh320,000 greenhouse and capsicum crop in Isinya, Kajiado County.

Aside the material favours, God also blessed Wilson Mutura and his wife Ann Muhonja with a son who is now one year old and they simply could not hide their excitements.

They are resorting to all platforms available to glorify God for his blessings.

Writing on Facebook, Wilson said: “Wah; this is so wonderful to you my lovely son,I thank God for you and I decree and declare to you that joy and Heath shall ever be your portion in Jesus name you will live a long life to enjoy the fruits of God. HAPPY birthday DEAR SON BLESSED PETER KNOW YOU'RE 1 YEAR OLD MAY THE BLESSINGS OF GOD BE WITH YOU FOREVER.”

