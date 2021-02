The Nigerian man from Kaduna state dragged the dodgy lady to a district court in the state to retrieve the N5k (GHS76.33).

One Faruk identified with the Twitter handle @WizzFarukk who claimed to be a friend to the man in question shared the story on the microblogging site on Thursday.

He added a copy of the said court order as well as evidence of the money having been credited to his friend's bank account.

He narrated that his friend had sent the above-stated amount of money to a lady to use as transport fare for an agreed visit at his Kaduna residence.

Faruk added that immediately after receiving the money into her bank account, the lady started giving flimsy excuses to justify why she would not make it to his friend’s house as agreed.

Regardless of the amount of money in question, Faruk’s friend, out of annoyance decided to sue her to court and has now successfully received reimbursement of the money from the lady.

Sharing the interesting story, Faruk attached a photocopy of the court order asking ACCESS BANK through which the man ostensibly made the payment to the lady, to reverse the transaction.

Court orders lady to refund GHS76.33 lorry fare to man after failing to show up in his house

“So my guy sent 5k to this babe to come over from Zaria to Kaduna only for her to start giving silly excuses and try to play him.

“To cut story short Baba carry matter go court them send back him money via Court order. Right move or not?” captioned the photocopy of the court order.