A crab who was obviously not ready to die decided to save its buddies too even though they chickened out.

A viral video online shows a recording of a crab escaping from the boiling water on the stove, and turn off the stove. Yep, that really happened … It literally jumped out of the saucepan. The crab turned off the stove to save itself and the other crabs being cooked. What a selfless crab!

WATCH THE AMAZING CRAB HERE: