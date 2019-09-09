CSSPS is a digital platform that allows easy access to Senior High school placement.

Compared to the traditional way of checking for schools, CSSPS allows graduate to have access at the comfort of their homes.

This system is reliable, convenient, easy to use and affordable.

ADVANTAGES OF USING THE CSSPS WEB APP

1. It saves time with going out to buy a voucher

2. It saves you the risk of losing your voucher and getting a new one

3. It is easy to access and at the comfort of your home

4. It is affordable

5. It saves you time from queuing for long hours

HOW CSSPS WORKS

Here’s the step by step instructions on how to access and use CSSPS.

1. Visit http://bit.ly/BECEeVoucher

2. Purchase an e-voucher using mobile money

3. Click on “check placement” button

4. Enter your index number and voucher PIN

5. You can either save the document or print out