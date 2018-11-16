Daylight robbery abundant as thieves attack tourists.

news

Everyone loves tourist but I believe none love tourists more than pickpockets. This new breed of thieves in Roi, however, is not nifty but aggressive.

A video making rounds on social media have exposed a group of aggressive pickpockets. Unlike the traditional pickpockets, these do not rob you whilst you look away. They attack you then struggle with you for your personal belongings. According to the source, this video was captured in Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro.

Quite bizarre, right? But then it is happening. So the next time you hop on a plane to Brazil make sure you have a death grip.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: