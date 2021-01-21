The former student leader of the University of Ghana who represented Homowo Electoral Area in the last Assembly wrote a nine-point letter to the Tema Regional Police Commander and copied the BNI, now NIB and the press.

In the letter, the ex-assemblyman bemoaned what he referred to as “the forceful takeover of a public toilet he personally renovated” without being given the opportunity to reap from his investment first.

According to Mr. Amoah, although he has been voted out as Assemblyman, it is unfair to take the toilet from him because it was in bad shape when he took office and has “invested so much money” to renovate it.

He is therefore demanding that he be allowed to manage the facility, so that he can “recoup my money”, failing which he will “go any means” to get his money back.

The unhappy former assemblyman urged the police commander to act on his letter with the “greatest expedition and alacrity” because he is running out of patience.

According to Adomonline.com, Mr. Amoah’s letter to the Tema Regional Police Commander was leaked on social media by his colleagues back in school to tease him as he was reportedly a popular student leader of the University of Ghana and a resident of the male-dominant Commonwealth Hall of residence.