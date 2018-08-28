Pulse.com.gh logo
Deputy chief justice arrested for questioning over bank collapse


Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigation has reportedly arrested the country’s deputy chief justice and deputy president of the Supreme Court for questioning over her alleged involvement in some corrupt deals.

Tuko.co.ke reported that Philomena Mwilu was picked up by law enforcement agents on Tuesday, August 28, at the premises of the Supreme Court in Nairobi around 1:30pm after a mid-morning meeting between the Judicial Service Commission and the Judiciary.

The said meeting was also attended by the boss of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

Tuko.co.ke quoted a source as saying: "Kinoti and Noordin arrived about noon and were moving in and out of Chief Justice David Maraga's office. After Mwilu was led to her car, Kinoti was driven closely behind her. It could not be established if the deputy chief justice had her lawyers or not."

READ MORE: "Arrest this” pastor, “charge him with aggravated assault and child abuse”- Kofi Bentil to police

It is reported that the high profile arrest has got to do with some fraudulent deals that led to the collapse of the Imperial Bank in 2015 among others for which the deputy chief justice was being sought after for questioning.

Ghana is currently faced with the challenge of dealing with the collapse of seven local banks which has led to uncertainty in the country’s financial sector.

The government has given a strong indication that all persons whose actions and inactions led to the financial crisis will be prosecuted.

It is not surprising that no less a person than the second in command of the east African country’s judiciary has been arrested, as president Uhuru Kenyatta has waged a serious war against corruption.

