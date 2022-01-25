Details of stowaway who survive 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam revealed

Reports say he is now seeking asylum in the European country.

“It is expected he will apply for asylum in the Netherlands, but his medical treatment is the priority at the moment,” a spokesperson for the Dutch military is quoted as having told the BBC.

He hid in the wheel area of a Cargolux Italia-operated cargo plane that flew from Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday to Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, making a stopover in Nairobi, Kenya.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said with his identity established, they shall now open a file to investigate the matter further.

News of the young man’s risky adventure made international headlines in the past couple of days.

What makes his case a mystery is the fact that due to the cold and low oxygen at high altitudes, stowaways mostly die during long trips, but he endured the harsh conditions for about half a day.

Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that the man's body temperature was raised at the scene and by the time an ambulance arrived, he was able to answer basic questions.

Royal Dutch Military Police spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds said: “We were surprised upon finding this man but even more surprised at him being alive after the plane flew over 10,000 [kilometres] in very, very cold temperatures.

“The man was found alive in the nose wheel section of the plane and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.