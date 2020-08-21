  1. Filla

Did you do 'chew and pour' in school? This science quiz will tell

Andreas Kamasah
Not many people can remember most of what they learnt in school after they have obtained their certificates and moved on. Let's see how well you can remember some of the things you were thought back in school.

An area of the human body that has high sensitivity, and when stimulated of may generate a sexual response, such as sexual arousal and orgasm is known as

G-spot
Danger zone
erogenous zone
Out of bounds
erogenous zone Next question

Animals that have backbones or spinal columns are known as

Vertebrates
Amphibians
Lesbians
Versatile animals
Vertebrates Next question

Animals that survive in both water and on land are known as

Vertebrates
Amphibians
photosynthesis
Symbiosis
Amphibians Next question

Fear of water is known as

Aquaphobia
Hydrophobia
Claustrophobia
Agoraphobia
Aquaphobia Next question

An extreme fear of water especially as a symptom of rabies is known as

Hydrophobia
Aquaphobia
Hyperphobia
Claustrophobia
Hydrophobia Next question

Fear of sex or intimacy is known as

erotophobia
Arachnophobia
Hydrophobia
Sexophobia
erotophobia Next question

A mutually beneficial relationship between different organisms living in close physical association is called

Synergy
Symbiosis
Camaraderie
Comradery
Symbiosis Next question

The process by which green plants and some other organisms use sunlight to synthesize nutrients from carbon dioxide and water is called

Oxygen
Photosynthesis
Fabrication
Reproduction
Photosynthesis Next question
Your score: Very good
You learnt and understood everything you were thought, so you can remember most of them. Kudos!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Good
You have done well but have forgotten most of the things.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Too bad
Maybe you combined a lot of responsibilities with schooling, so you didn't give much attention to studies.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Andreas Kamasah
Andreas Kamasah More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again, you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to our data transfer policy.


Thank you! pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh