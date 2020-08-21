Did you do 'chew and pour' in school? This science quiz will tell
Not many people can remember most of what they learnt in school after they have obtained their certificates and moved on. Let's see how well you can remember some of the things you were thought back in school.
An area of the human body that has high sensitivity, and when stimulated of may generate a sexual response, such as sexual arousal and orgasm is known as
G-spot
Danger zone
erogenous zone
Out of bounds
Animals that have backbones or spinal columns are known as
Vertebrates
Amphibians
Lesbians
Versatile animals
Animals that survive in both water and on land are known as
Vertebrates
Amphibians
photosynthesis
Symbiosis
Fear of water is known as
Aquaphobia
Hydrophobia
Claustrophobia
Agoraphobia
An extreme fear of water especially as a symptom of rabies is known as
Hydrophobia
Aquaphobia
Hyperphobia
Claustrophobia
Fear of sex or intimacy is known as
erotophobia
Arachnophobia
Hydrophobia
Sexophobia
A mutually beneficial relationship between different organisms living in close physical association is called
Synergy
Symbiosis
Camaraderie
Comradery
The process by which green plants and some other organisms use sunlight to synthesize nutrients from carbon dioxide and water is called
Oxygen
Photosynthesis
Fabrication
Reproduction
You learnt and understood everything you were thought, so you can remember most of them. Kudos!
You have done well but have forgotten most of the things.
Maybe you combined a lot of responsibilities with schooling, so you didn't give much attention to studies.
