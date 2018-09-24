Pulse.com.gh logo
Divorced man arrested for stealing 73 wedding gowns


A wedding dress wholesaler in the city’s Pudong New Area on August 21 had filed a report with the police leading to the arrest of the man.

Police in China’s Shanghai have arrested a 50-year-old divorced man for allegedly stealing wedding gowns from various local sellers during the last year, just to make him feel like he was marrying again.

The woman surnamed Wang reportedly told law enforcement officers that she usually lost about two dresses in every month, but became alarmed to notice that dozens of her dresses had disappeared from her home since the beginning of this year.

Reports say a security camera footage revealed how a man climbed up Mrs Wang’s fence using a long stick to pull the wedding gowns toward him.

Police then mounted a search for the perpetrator and finally apprehended a man surnamed Gu in a village in Tangzhen.

They found a total of 73 wedding dresses including those of Mrs Wang’s in his possession valued at 60,000 yuan ($8,740).

Unimaginably, the man admitted to stealing the dresses, but explained that his aim was not to sell them for profit or use them for marriage. He is reported to have said that he only wanted to feel like he was getting married again after his marriage broke up.

Inasmuch as Gu thought he had given the police a convincing explanation for his action, he was detained and police said he might be charged for theft.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

