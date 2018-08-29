Donald Trump lasted for only 2 minutes in bed – Porn star

news

Porn star, Stormy Daniels who has gained extra popularity following the back and forth about her extramarital affair with US president, Donald Trump has dropped another bombshell, claiming the controversial president lasted for only two minutes in bed.

She made the revelation in an interview with Vogue magazine published on Tuesday.

When the interviewer asked: “How many details can you really give about two minutes?”, Stormy Daniels worsened the case by saying: “Maybe. I’m being generous.”

She was further asked whether Donald Trump had done anything that got her sexually attracted to him, she replied: “No, nothing.”

READ MORE: Photos of beautiful bride and her bridesmen have hijacked social media

Ostensibly suggesting that the sexual affair was consensual, Daniels said: “Not once did I ever feel like I was in any sort of physical danger. I’m sure if I would’ve taken off running, he wouldn’t have given chase. And even if I had, there’s no way he could’ve caught me. He’s even less likely to catch me now.”

In spite of all the flaws, the porn star eulogised Trump as being a “good conversationalist,” because he asked “good questions about the porn industry,” especially concerning the welfare of porn actors and actresses.