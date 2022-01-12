Don’t sack him; he might be depressed – Ghanaians beg IGP on behalf of drunk police officer

The young uniformed officer was captured in a viral video so drunk that he could not walk or make any coherent speech.

The video emerged online shortly after the Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare assured Ghanaians that his administration is getting rid of the unprofessionalism that has bedevilled the law enforcement agency.

He was filmed at Cape Coast where he is believed to have been on duty.

In the video, he is seen seated on a piece of cement block with his head buried in-between his legs while holding his cap.

The man who filmed him is heard saying that while others are seriously yearning to get into the police service, others used the backdoor to get employed and are toying with the job.

The officer, realizing that he was being recorded, rose and attempted to speak but was incoherent. He tried to walk away but only staggered and returned because he could not cross the road.

However, while some people condemn the officer, others, for the first time, chose to accuse the person who filmed him of heartlessness.

