The family of the woman were left in a state of shock after she rose from the morgue barely 12 hours after she was sent there.

According to a report by 3news, the woman has been identified as one Ophelia Baah, a mother of four children.

The report suggests she was rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital on Thursday evening due to diabetic complications.

However, the 40-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital by the medical officer on duty.

Her corpse was subsequently deposited at the hospital morgue, as the family prepared for her funeral arrangements.

Her husband, Robert Donkoh, said they returned to the morgue the following day only to be told that his wife has risen back to life.

“When we got to the mortuary around 6 am, we were told my wife had been sent to the casualty because she has come back to life,” he is quoted as saying.

He explained that he was shocked by the turn of events when he rushed to the casualty ward to find his wife alive and put on oxygen.