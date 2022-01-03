RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie?” – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Inspector-General of Police could not hide his surprise when he and his men chanced upon a group of Lapaz residents sending off the year 2021 with what they referred to as “Guinness-Domie”.

According to Myjoyonline.com, Dr George Akuffo Dampare had led a delegation of officers from the top leadership onto the streets of Lapaz to wish them well and get first-hand information on the security situation on the ground.

During their patrol, they unexpectedly met some revellers, traders and residents at a noodle joint in the area who were enjoying themselves to send off the last year.

The officers approached a group of four people sitting around a table containing a pack of Indomie Instant Noodles and three bottles of Guinness.

Out of shock, the IGP asked: “Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie?”.

He then asked what name they would give the combination they were enjoying, and one of them said “Guinness-Domie”, sparking laughter around the table.

Dr Dampare and the team went on to have conversations with the residents to understand their security issues and then assured them of maximum protection.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

