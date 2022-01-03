“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie?” – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night Pulse Ghana

During their patrol, they unexpectedly met some revellers, traders and residents at a noodle joint in the area who were enjoying themselves to send off the last year.

READ ALSO: 2 people killed as fight breaks out at New Year party

The officers approached a group of four people sitting around a table containing a pack of Indomie Instant Noodles and three bottles of Guinness.

Out of shock, the IGP asked: “Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie?”.

He then asked what name they would give the combination they were enjoying, and one of them said “Guinness-Domie”, sparking laughter around the table.