Former President Jerry John Rawlings who is currently 72 years old used the occasion of his mother’s 100th birthday recently to ask God for good health and strength to live as long as his mother was privileged to have lived.

At a birthday party organised to honour Madam Victoria Agbotui, Flight Lt Jerry John Rawlings grabbed the microphone and said if his mother could live for 100 years, then God owed him 100 years too.

Well, knowing the challenges that accompany old age, Mr Rawlings was quick to further pray for healthy teeth to enable him to continue enjoying good meat and bones.

“My prayer to God honestly is that she does not out-live me. If she has to live on, then God will owe me 100 years too. But I hope that I would have retained all my teeth in my mouth so I can continue to chew good meat and bones,” the former president said jokingly as he showered praises on his mother.

Watch the video of the celebration below: