Expensive wedding cancelled after guests boycott attendance fee

A woman from Canada reportedly cancelled her marriage 4 days to the D-day because guests refused to pay attendance fee of $CAD 1,500.

The “cash gift” was mean to help the couple raise fund to support the extravagant dream wedding.

Odditycentral.com reported that the unnamed bride identified only as Susan and her fiancé only had a budget of $CAD $15,000 for their wedding, but after visiting a psychic who told them to go with the most expensive option available, they apparently decided to have an extravagant ceremony, which they figured would cost them around $CAD $60,000.

Having no sure means of raising fund for the expensive marriage, they thought it prudent to fall on family and friends for support by asking them to get ready to pay $CAD 1,500 ($1,150) if they were interested in attending the ceremony.

However, the attendance fee seems to have scared guests, as most of them including close family and friends declined to attend.

According to a Facebook post shared by someone who claimed to be her cousin, Susan wrote: “I specifically, I mean specifically asked for cash gifts. How could we have our wedding that we dreamed of without proper funding? I mean seriously people, what is $1,000? What is $1,500? Clearly, not a lot. It would be quite manageable and within budget. I’ve heard of people asking for worse.”

Everything seemed to be going according to plan, at first. Susan’s maid of honour pledged $CAD 5,000 along with her wedding planning services, her fiancé’s family also offered to put up $3,000 to help them fulfil their dream, and some of the guests also promised to contribute. But after sending out all the invitations, only 8 people RSVP’d with their cheques of $CAD 1,500, according to odditycentral.com.

Susan is quoted as saying: “We were f***ing livid. How was this supposed to happen without a little help from our friends? To make matters worse, my ex’s family took back their offer. Suddenly, more people backed out, including the c*** maid of honour. My best friend since childhood. My second family. I was so shocked and tearful.”

It is reported that with just a month to the wedding, the couple had not raised sufficient money for the big event. They even tried to soften their stance by giving interested guests the choice to pay whatever they could afford, yet that did not yield any fruit either.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign which only raised $250, increasing the level of desperation in the couple, especially the bride-to-be.

When Susan’s fiancé suggested that they relocated to Vegas instead, ostensibly to reorganise themselves for probably a cheaper marriage, Susan kicked against the proposal.

She said: “I laughed in his face, but he was dead serious. He wanted those cheap, filthy, w**** like Vegas weddings. I mean WHAT the f***?? Was he out of his mind?” Susan wrote in her post. “Am I some h**ch piece of f***ing trash, a hooker? Am I supposed to like the idea of getting married in the heart of shady gamblers, alcoholics, and the get rich fast fallacy? Suddenly, my body began to shake as I entered a panic attack.”

After a long time of entrenched position and unattainable obsession, the disappointed Susan resorted to Facebook again to announce the cancellation of the big wedding and a breakup with her then groom-to-be.

She wrote: “Dear friends, it comes with great sadness that I am announcing the cancellation of the wedding. I apologise for cancelling only four days beforehand. Unfortunately, fiancé and I have broken up due to some recent and irreparable problems. We have decided to end our relationship and not go forth with any future proceedings.

“So our request for $1,500 for all other guests was not f***ing out of the ordinary. Like, we made it clear. If you couldn’t contribute, you weren’t invited to our exclusive wedding. It’s a once and a lifetime party.”

She could not end without expressing disappointment in her friends and family.

Susan wrote: “It was for a dream. I was stabbed, cheated on… Goodbye. See you in two months. Friendly reminder to you c***s. don’t think you own me. I am cutting all of you snakes off. I am living my life alone now. I only let those I believe have good intentions.”