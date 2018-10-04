Pulse.com.gh logo
Family sued for owing huge electricity bill blames their cat


  • Published:
Family sued for owing huge electricity bill blames their cat play

Reports say drama ensued in a Russian court recently when a family in the country’s Barnaul region who had been dragged to the court by a local energy company for owing a huge sum of electricity bill blamed the debt on their pet cat.

According to odditycentral.com, the family accumulated approximately 80,000 rubles ($1,218), but argued that they had not use the power worth that amount.

When they appeared in court, the family argued that it was their pet cat that often climbs on the electricity meter as a means of reaching the roof of their house, and as a result tampered with the meter which resulted in erroneous calculation of the power consumed.

However, the energy company’s lawyer countered the defendants’ explanation and brought in an experienced electrician, Sergey Platonyuk who also told the court that the defendants’ explanation was not reasonable.

Family sued for owing huge electricity bill blames their cat play

 

He said: “It is impossible to accidentally rip a seal off the meter.  It is positioned very close to the meter and the wire is so strong that the electricians themselves use pliers to access the meter. Therefore, even if the cat had clung to the seal its claw, it would have held.”

Having listened to the expert, the judge then ruled in favour of the complainant and ordered the defendants to pay the debt they owed. The court further slapped 2,500 rubles on them as court fees.

