According to the police, Nyame killed himself after he succeeded in slaughtering Kissiwaa in her farm.

The body of the woman was found lying in a prone position in a pool of blood, wearing a top, light green long dress soaked in blood.

The Bono Regional Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), who is also responsible for the Bono East and Ahafo regions, Chief Inspector Augustine Kinsley Oppong, told The Mirror that bloodstains were found about 13 metres away from the body.

According to him, when the police examined the deceased, it was found out that Nyame used a sharp object to kill her as her throat was cut open.

Chief Inspector Oppong said police last Monday had information that Nyame had killed his wife on the farm and proceeded to the crime scene to find an adult woman lying in a prone position in a pool of blood.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the body was sent to the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

He said when a search was mounted for the arrest of Nyame, police had information that he had committed suicide by hanging himself in the bush.

Chief Inspector Oppong said police proceeded to the scene to find Nyame’s lifeless body hanging on a tree in the bush.

He said the police have begun an investigation into the alleged killing of Kissiwa and the hanging of Nyame to unravel the cause of their deaths.

Chief Inspector Oppong called on the public to assist the police with information to uncover the reasons for the deaths of the couple.

Source: Daily Graphic