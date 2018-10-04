Pulse.com.gh logo
Father defiles daughter for 6 years, gets her pregnant


The 35-year-old man identified as Moses Friday is alleged to have been sexually abusing the 13-year-old primary school pupil since the demise of her mother.

Father defiles daughter for 6 years, finally gets her pregnant play

A Nigerian man who reportedly hails from Cross River State, but resides in Edo State is in police custody following accusations that he has impregnated his 13-year-old daughter who he had been having sex with since she attained the age of seven.

The 35-year-old man identified as Moses Friday is alleged to have been sexually abusing the 13-year-old primary school pupil since the demise of her mother.

Reports say residents of Ologbo community who were appalled by the claim made by the victim that her father was responsible for her pregnancy arrested and handed him over to the police.

The victim is quoted as having told journalists that: “My father slept with me five times. He started when I was very small. He started by touching my waist. When I said no, he said if I shout he will use cutlass to kill me.

“Some neighbours saw me and took me to the community leader in our area at Okha, where they asked me what happened to my stomach. I didn’t know what they were saying.

“They asked me when I last saw my menstrual period. I didn’t understand what they are talking about, until the police told me I am pregnant and asked me who did it. I told them my father sleeps with me at night.”

Meanwhile, in his response to the daughter’s claims, Moses Friday admitted to having sex with the young daughter, but denied impregnating her.

He said: “I have a girlfriend, but when people came to my house and beat me up, claiming I was going out with a married woman, I abandoned her. I did not impregnate her, but take it the way she said it.”

