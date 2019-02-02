Graphic Online's Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson reports that the convict was sentenced on his own plea after he had pleaded guilty to defilement and incest.

He would serve 10 years in jail for defilement and five years for incest with both sentences running concurrently.

Edward begged thecourtto have mercy on him because he had regretted his actions.

In response, the presiding judge, Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison told him that he should be the father and not the husband to his daughter.

Edward was reported to the police by his son after the victim told him that their father had been sleeping with her since the age of nine and that he had impregnated her.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Opoku Aniagyei, told the court that the victim’s mother was mentally retarded and normally leaves the house to an unknown destination.

“Edward took advantage and has been having sex with the daughter since the age of nine and warned her not to tell anyone,’’ he said.

According to him, Edward impregnated her daughter in the process and continued to have sex with her even after the pregnancy, adding “the last sexual intercourse was on December 26, 2018.’’

The girl, he said, revealed her ordeal to her brother, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

