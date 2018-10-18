Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife

Collins Boadi pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before the court presided over by Mr Ayitey Armah-Tetteh.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A 42-year-old farmer will spend the next ten years of his life in prison in hard labour after an Asamankese Circuit Court sentenced him for impregnating his own daughter and aborting the pregnancy.

The Ghana News Agency reported that Collins Boadi pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before the court presided over by Mr Ayitey Armah-Tetteh.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ato Gand told the court that the convict and the daughter lived at Sikaniasem near Topremang.

He narrated that on September 26, the police had a tip off that the then accused had impregnated his own daughter.

The prosecutor said the Akwatia Police led by the District Police Commander followed up to Sikaniasem and arrested Collins Boadi who then led the officers to locate her daughter.

READ ALSO: Compassionate Ghanaian teacher uses his salary to sew uniforms for students

Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife play

 

While the convict initially denied the offences, his daughter insisted that he first forcibly had sex with her when she was 16 years old.

It is reported that when the girl’s mother and wife of the convict learnt about his sexual relationship with their daughter, they settled it privately.

However, in January this year, the accused’s wife travelled with her mother to a healing centre and the accused took advantage of the absence of his wife and again had sex with the daughter and impregnated her.

After realising that the daughter was pregnant, the accused prepared a concoction, a mixture of plant and alcohol and administered it to her to drink, resulting in abortion of the pregnancy.

Having terminated the pregnancy, Boadi then threatened his daughter to keep the incident secret or she would die.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Girl arrested for manhandling a few weeks old baby Girl arrested for manhandling a few weeks old baby
‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ – Rev Obofour ‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ – Rev Obofour
Nigerians dig up dirty buried frozen chicken to eat Nigerians dig up dirty buried frozen chicken to eat
Compassionate Ghanaian teacher uses his salary to sew uniforms for students Compassionate Ghanaian teacher uses his salary to sew uniforms for students
Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them

Recommended Videos

Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving
Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive



Top Articles

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
3 Uganda’s most fertile woman has given birth to 44 children by age 40bullet
4 “I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexualbullet
5 Couple caught having sex in a crowded stadiumbullet
6 This video of Akua Donkor wielding an 'AK47' will put the...bullet
7 Woman falls to her death while taking selfie on 27th floor...bullet
8 Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure...bullet
9 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due...bullet
10 Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a panbullet

Related Articles

Compassionate Ghanaian teacher uses his salary to sew uniforms for students
Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued (Video)
Couple caught having sex in a crowded stadium
Uganda’s most fertile woman has given birth to 44 children by age 40
This ‘human’ dog is able to open the gate all by itself

Top Videos

1 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him robbullet
4 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
5 Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceilingbullet
6 White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal drivingbullet
7 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
8 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
9 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
10 Man who buried himself alive to become God has been...bullet

Filla

Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued (Video)
This ‘human’ dog is able to open the gate all by itself
This ‘human’ dog is able to open the gate all by itself
20-year-old lady takes father to court for rejecting her fiancé
20-year-old lady takes father to court for refusing to accept her fiancé
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving (Video)
X
Advertisement