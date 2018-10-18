Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A 42-year-old farmer will spend the next ten years of his life in prison in hard labour after an Asamankese Circuit Court sentenced him for impregnating his own daughter and aborting the pregnancy.

The Ghana News Agency reported that Collins Boadi pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before the court presided over by Mr Ayitey Armah-Tetteh.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ato Gand told the court that the convict and the daughter lived at Sikaniasem near Topremang.

He narrated that on September 26, the police had a tip off that the then accused had impregnated his own daughter.

The prosecutor said the Akwatia Police led by the District Police Commander followed up to Sikaniasem and arrested Collins Boadi who then led the officers to locate her daughter.

While the convict initially denied the offences, his daughter insisted that he first forcibly had sex with her when she was 16 years old.

It is reported that when the girl’s mother and wife of the convict learnt about his sexual relationship with their daughter, they settled it privately.

However, in January this year, the accused’s wife travelled with her mother to a healing centre and the accused took advantage of the absence of his wife and again had sex with the daughter and impregnated her.

After realising that the daughter was pregnant, the accused prepared a concoction, a mixture of plant and alcohol and administered it to her to drink, resulting in abortion of the pregnancy.

Having terminated the pregnancy, Boadi then threatened his daughter to keep the incident secret or she would die.