Female prison warden's dance with physically challenged prisoner sparks reactions (video)

Twitter user, @patricksafariR shared the video on the microblogging site and it has since received massive reactions from netizens.

Other prisoners enjoyed the fun moment too as they danced along. They are heard applauding and cheering their colleague and the warden as they dance to Bahati's hit Adhiambo featuring Prince Indah.

Despite his disability and being a prisoner, the inmate seized the moment to have fun with the beautiful warden.