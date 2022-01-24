Female prison warden's dance with physically challenged prisoner sparks reactions (video)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

A physically challenged prisoner who could not contain the joy of dancing with a uniformed female prison warden threw his crutches away to enjoy the moment to the maximum.

A video of the Kenyan inmate and the officer enjoying themselves has been circulating online and sparked a trend with people sharing videos of themselves rehearsing their dance moves.

Twitter user, @patricksafariR shared the video on the microblogging site and it has since received massive reactions from netizens.

Other prisoners enjoyed the fun moment too as they danced along. They are heard applauding and cheering their colleague and the warden as they dance to Bahati's hit Adhiambo featuring Prince Indah.

Despite his disability and being a prisoner, the inmate seized the moment to have fun with the beautiful warden.

He was initially dancing while holding the crutches in place but as the enjoyment reached a crescendo, he suddenly threw them down and held the warden's arms as they moved side to side.

