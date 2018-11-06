Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men must not cook

news

Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni has always said and done controversial things and got bashed by critics, but he has stepped in a dangerous zone now by saying men must not step their feet in the kitchen.

Museveni is reported by eNCA as saying he has not entered his kitchen for the past 45 years.

“The head of the home never goes into the kitchen. It is now 45 years with Mama Janet, I have never stepped into the kitchen. That is how it should be,” Museveni said.

While, the controversial president might have spoken the minds of some men who belong to the school of thought that the kitchen is exclusively preserved for women and men must always remain the head of the family, some feminists are not taking it kindly with him at all.

One of the notable people to have reacted to Museveni’s view is Oxfam's International Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima.

READ ALSO: Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie

She resorted to social media to say: “Cooking isn't a woman's job. It's a life skill. All people - men and women should cook. When cooking, cleaning and doing other domestic chores are left to women, they are denied an equal chance to raise incomes or to be politically active.”

She is not the only feminist who was appalled by Museveni’s comment. Others on social media have expressed their disagreements.

jenz - Straight out of the middle ages!

Grim outlook - LOL-make me a sammich woman!

Buso Bakho - So no male Chefs in there????

Mr Colin - He says cook, you bloody cook. haha. He is the president.

Tito Kane - It is so sad that those stupid, foolish, nonsense and very useless so called African leaders are so MENTALLY BACKWARD. I cook for my family and my wife ENJOYS my cooking including our children. My wife cook as well. I do help with the household shores. Our children learn from me and even want to help all the time. It makes the family more harmonious, together, caring, judicious and loving when they do ALL THE HOUSEHOLD SHORES TOGETHER.

@BeckyIvy6 - Mzei gave an African proverb. We all know in our African culture the role of a woman. The way to a man's heart is through his stomach! Winnie akitegeele 45 years and Mama Janet is not complaining anyway. If KB is cooking that’s his fate. Hahaha

FreeNigeria - This is exactly the mind-set of the dead beat running Africa, you wonder why the continent is not at par with the rest of the world. The lifeless one in Nigeria said his wife belongs to the other room when she expressed her opinion.

The issue of women wanting their male counterparts to share the kitchen and other household chores with them is a hot topic in Ghana, and has become a deal breaker for some young ladies in deciding which man to settle down with. If Museveni was the president of Ghana and made this controversial comment the strong feminists in the country would be calling for his head by now.