Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men must not cook

Yoweri Museveni is reported by eNCA as saying he has not entered his kitchen for the past 45 years.

  • Published:
Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men mustn't cook play

Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni has always said and done controversial things and got bashed by critics, but he has stepped in a dangerous zone now by saying men must not step their feet in the kitchen.

Museveni is reported by eNCA as saying he has not entered his kitchen for the past 45 years.

“The head of the home never goes into the kitchen. It is now 45 years with Mama Janet, I have never stepped into the kitchen. That is how it should be,” Museveni said.

While, the controversial president might have spoken the minds of some men who belong to the school of thought that the kitchen is exclusively preserved for women and men must always remain the head of the family, some feminists are not taking it kindly with him at all.

One of the notable people to have reacted to Museveni’s view is Oxfam's International Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima.

READ ALSO: Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie

She resorted to social media to say: “Cooking isn't a woman's job. It's a life skill. All people - men and women should cook. When cooking, cleaning and doing other domestic chores are left to women, they are denied an equal chance to raise incomes or to be politically active.”

 

She is not the only feminist who was appalled by Museveni’s comment. Others on social media have expressed their disagreements.

jenz - Straight out of the middle ages!

Grim outlook - LOL-make me a sammich woman!

Buso Bakho - So no male Chefs in there????

Mr Colin - He says cook, you bloody cook. haha. He is the president.

Tito Kane - It is so sad that those stupid, foolish, nonsense and very useless so called African leaders are so MENTALLY BACKWARD. I cook for my family and my wife ENJOYS my cooking including our children. My wife cook as well. I do help with the household shores. Our children learn from me and even want to help all the time. It makes the family more harmonious, together, caring, judicious and loving when they do ALL THE HOUSEHOLD SHORES TOGETHER.

@BeckyIvy6 - Mzei gave an African proverb. We all know in our African culture the role of a woman. The way to a man's heart is through his stomach! Winnie akitegeele 45 years and Mama Janet is not complaining anyway. If KB is cooking that’s his fate. Hahaha

FreeNigeria - This is exactly the mind-set of the dead beat running Africa, you wonder why the continent is not at par with the rest of the world. The lifeless one in Nigeria said his wife belongs to the other room when she expressed her opinion.

The issue of women wanting their male counterparts to share the kitchen and other household chores with them is a hot topic in Ghana, and has become a deal breaker for some young ladies in deciding which man to settle down with. If Museveni was the president of Ghana and made this controversial comment the strong feminists in the country would be calling for his head by now.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie
Man uses dirty gutter water to wash sugarcanes for sale Man uses dirty gutter water to wash sugarcanes for sale
CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death
This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone
Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go home Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go home
Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from the country’s constitution Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from the country’s constitution

Recommended Videos

Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge
Archbishop proposes to government to deduct tithes from salaries Archbishop proposes to government to deduct tithes from salaries
Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back



Top Articles

1 How NSS girl seduced her boss by not wearing panties to workbullet
2 She said my penis is too small – Osofo Asamoah lamentsbullet
3 Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go homebullet
4 Drama at wedding venue as bride refused to kiss groom (Video)bullet
5 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
6 Man buys himself a sex doll as birthday gift (Video)bullet
7 "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all...bullet
8 Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpsebullet
9 Slay queen gives ‘honest’ explanation of why she dates...bullet
10 Kenyan women display cleavages to win KSh 20,000 (Ghs...bullet

Related Articles

Man uses dirty gutter water to wash sugarcanes for sale
CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death
This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone
Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go home
Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from the country’s constitution
Slay queen gives ‘honest’ explanation of why she dates only married men
Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpse
She said my penis is too small – Osofo Asamoah laments
How NSS girl seduced her boss by not wearing panties to work
Couple filmed themselves raping babies as young as 8-months-old

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
3 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
4 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
5 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
6 Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married menbullet
7 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her backbullet
8 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
9 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
10 Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops...bullet

Filla

Couple filmed themselves raping babies as young as 8-months-old
Woman commits suicide to tarnish her mother’s reputation
Woman commits suicide to 'tarnish her mother’s reputation'
Old man who ‘has’ 3 days to live wins lotto to become multimillionaire
Old man who ‘has’ 3 days to live turns multimillionaire after winning lotto
Lack of regular sex can make you lose your job – Therapist warns
Lack of regular sex can make you lose your job – Therapist warns
X
Advertisement