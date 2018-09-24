Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Flight attendant sacked for accepting fiancés proposal mid-air


So Sad Flight attendant sacked for accepting fiancés proposal mid-air

In May this year, a video went viral in which an unnamed man went down on his knees to propose to the lady in question onboard the plane after it had taken off about 30 minutes mid-air.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Flight attendant sacked for accepting fiancés proposal mid-air play

China Eastern Airlines has reportedly fired one of its female flight attendants who the company said had abandoned passengers mid-air to accept marriage proposal by her fiancé.

In May this year, a video went viral in which an unnamed man went down on his knees to propose to the lady in question onboard the plane after it had taken off about 30 minutes mid-air.

Apparently, the airline took a different view of the incident, as its management has reportedly issued the lady a dismissal letter, claiming her action posed danger to passengers.

READ MORE: Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell

Channel 8 reported on September 10 that the female flight attendant received a letter informing her about her dismissal over the proposal incident perceived to be an ‘irresponsible act’.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Flight attendant sacked after boyfriend proposed to her mid-flight . . China Eastern Airlines has fired a flight attendant, months after accepting the marriage proposal of her boyfriend during the middle of a flight. . . In May, a video of an unnamed man proposing to his stewardess girlfriend mid-flight had gone viral and created quite a buzz on social media. . . However, the proposal cost the flight attendant her job. According to an Asia One report, the company fired the employee on the grounds of neglecting the passengers. . . The company felt that the mid-flight proposal was an #emo#4oCY##irresponsible act#emo#4oCZ## that had not only caused a disturbance but also jeopardised the security of the travellers. . . According to Channel 8 on September 10, the female flight attendant received a letter informing her about her dismissal over the proposal incident that occurred in May. . . Back in May, roughly 30-minutes after the flight took off, the flight attendant#emo#4oCZ##s boyfriend went down on one knee and popped the question. : #emo#4oCq###emo#5b6u###emo#5Y2a###emo#6KeG###emo#6aKR###emo#57K+###emo#6YCJ###emo#4oCs##

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Inspiration! Woman returns to basic school after childbearing Inspiration! Woman returns to basic school after childbearing
Unfortunate: Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell Unfortunate Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell
In South Africa: Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+) In South Africa Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+)
Shocking: Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving taxi after driver tries to rob and kidnap her Shocking Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving taxi after driver tries to rob and kidnap her
Central Region: 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die, rescued Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die, rescued
Callous Lover: Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting girlfriends with HIV Callous Lover Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting girlfriends with HIV

Recommended Videos

Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy
Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex
Pulse Filla: 17-year-old alleged sakawa boy spreads cash as people grab Pulse Filla 17-year-old alleged sakawa boy spreads cash as people grab



Top Articles

1 Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die,...bullet
2 Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airportbullet
3 Callous Lover Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting...bullet
4 Suicide Mission Ashanti Region 'Shatta Wale' admitted in hospital...bullet
5 In South Africa Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+)bullet
6 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
7 Amazing! Man ‘supervises’ his own wake keepingbullet
8 Unbelievable! My heart is in "a different place” - Gospel...bullet
9 Shocking Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving...bullet
10 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet

Related Articles

In South Africa Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+)
Shocking Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving taxi after driver tries to rob and kidnap her
Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die, rescued
Callous Lover Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting girlfriends with HIV
Interesting! Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier
"We Need More People" Tanzania bans family planning advertisement
Amazing! Man ‘supervises’ his own wake keeping
Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy
Oops! What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane!
Video This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex

Top Videos

1 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sexbullet
2 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
3 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sexbullet
4 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
5 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
6 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
7 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet
8 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
9 Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s...bullet
10 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces...bullet

Filla

Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier
Interesting! Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier
Tanzania bans family planning advertisement
"We Need More People" Tanzania bans family planning advertisement
Nakuru Drunk man throws his baby into burning furnace in Nakuru
What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane!
Oops! What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane!
X
Advertisement