Flight attendant sacked for accepting fiancés proposal mid-air

In May this year, a video went viral in which an unnamed man went down on his knees to propose to the lady in question onboard the plane after it had taken off about 30 minutes mid-air.
Apparently, the airline took a different view of the incident, as its management has reportedly issued the lady a dismissal letter, claiming her action posed danger to passengers.
Channel 8 reported on September 10 that the female flight attendant received a letter informing her about her dismissal over the proposal incident perceived to be an ‘irresponsible act’.
