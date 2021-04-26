RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Funeral of man who left behind 42 wives, 156 children & 250 grandkids is a must-watch (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A man alleged to have left behind 42 wives, 156 children and 250 grandchildren has been laid to rest in a grand style following his sad death.

A video of the burial service of the Angolan man popularly known as Pia grande or big Dad is currently trending online.

The video which was shared by an Instagram user identified as dagaatigirl_official on her page shows family and friends in a mournful mood as the coffin of their beloved big Dad is lowered into the grave.

“In Angola, family buries polygamist man who left behind 42 wives, 156 children and 250 grandchildren known as Pia grande or big Dad,” dagaatigirl_official captioned the video.

The funeral was attended by a lot of people amidst drama performances as well as wailing and singing of dirges.

Women are seen weeping and being consoled while children lined up sing to bid farewell to their beloved old man.

