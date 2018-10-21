German student stabs Ghanaian to death at Akropong

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A German national, who is on voluntary service to Ghana, has allegedly stabbed a suspected pick-pocket to death at a street carnival at Akropong in the Eastern region.

The incident occurred Friday night. The body of the deceased has been deposited at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates that the German, a Student, accompanied by three female German colleagues and two Ghanaians went for merrymaking at the Akropong Odwira street festival last night.

While walking through the crowd of merrymakers, it is alleged that the deceased, Adams Yakubu,35, together with his gang attempted to rob the Suspect and friends creating a scuffle during which he was stabbed and pronounced dead upon arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

The incident angered the other gang members of the deceased who mobilized themselves to lynch the suspect and his friends.

The mob pulled knives, sticks and clubs attempting to lynch the suspect but the timely intervention of a standby riot control Police team stationed at Akropong Palace and subsequent support from reinforcement team already dispatched to the street helped to rescue the suspect and his friends who took refuge at the Palace until Police escort took them out of the palace to the Police station.