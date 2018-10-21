Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


German student stabs Ghanaian to death at Akropong

A German national, who is on voluntary service to Ghana, has allegedly stabbed a suspected pick-pocket to death at a street carnival at Akropong in the Eastern region.

  • Published:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A German national, who is on voluntary service to Ghana, has allegedly stabbed a suspected pick-pocket to death at a street carnival at Akropong in the Eastern region.

The incident occurred Friday night. The body of the deceased has been deposited at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates that the German, a Student, accompanied by three female German colleagues and two Ghanaians went for merrymaking at the Akropong Odwira street festival last night.

READ ALSO: “God will punish you” – Iwan tells Bulldog for killing his career

While walking through the crowd of merrymakers, it is alleged that the deceased, Adams Yakubu,35, together with his gang attempted to rob the Suspect and friends creating a scuffle during which he was stabbed and pronounced dead upon arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

The incident angered the other gang members of the deceased who mobilized themselves to lynch the suspect and his friends.

The mob pulled knives, sticks and clubs attempting to lynch the suspect but the timely intervention of a standby riot control Police team stationed at Akropong Palace and subsequent support from reinforcement team already dispatched to the street helped to rescue the suspect and his friends who took refuge at the Palace until Police escort took them out of the palace to the Police station.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Siblings remanded for incest in Elmina Siblings remanded for incest in Elmina
This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style
7-year-old girl found dead in uncovered manhole at Ashaiman 7-year-old girl found dead in uncovered manhole at Ashaiman
Okada rider commits suicide over debts Okada rider commits suicide over debts
36 pupils pregnant at a school in South Africa, 19 living with HIV 36 pupils pregnant at a school in South Africa, 19 living with HIV
Man commits suicide after stealing Man commits suicide after stealing

Recommended Videos

Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
3 Guy falls to death in playful actbullet
4 “Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Ladybullet
5 This sexy female pastor’s security detail and luxury cars will...bullet
6 Gory accident claims 27 livesbullet
7 Woman dies giving birth on her wedding anniversarybullet
8 Stripper ‘messes’ on girls face whilst giving her lap dancebullet
9 Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulationbullet
10 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due...bullet

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
4 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
5 White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal drivingbullet
6 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
7 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
8 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make...bullet
9 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
10 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor...bullet

Filla

9-year-old children involved in prostitution in Central Region, says UCC Lecturer
3 police officers arrested for demanding bribe from motorist
Student who steals female pants reveals they give him orgasm
University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued (Video)
X
Advertisement