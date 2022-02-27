RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian man allegedly kills mother over his missing GH¢100

Andreas Kamasah

A 45-year-old man who allegedly shot his 71-year-old mother to death has been remanded into the custody of the West Mamprusi Police Command.

arrestation handcuffs

The heartbreaking incident occurred at Sooba, a community in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

Reports say Zakaria Alhassan shot his mother from the back in the right hip when she tried intervening in an argument he was having with his siblings over the money.

Police Commander for the area, DSP Cosmos Awe who confirmed the incident to Accra-based Citi FM said further investigation is still ongoing.

“He has been arrested and on remand. He went out and when he returned he reported his missing money of GH¢100. It ensued into an argument with his family.”

“He went in for a gun, shot his mother from the back from the right hip which penetrated from her back. Investigations are still underway to determine what exactly caused such action from him,” the police boss is quoted as having said.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

