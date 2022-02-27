Ghanaian man allegedly kills mother over his missing GH¢100

Reports say Zakaria Alhassan shot his mother from the back in the right hip when she tried intervening in an argument he was having with his siblings over the money.

Police Commander for the area, DSP Cosmos Awe who confirmed the incident to Accra-based Citi FM said further investigation is still ongoing.

“He has been arrested and on remand. He went out and when he returned he reported his missing money of GH¢100. It ensued into an argument with his family.”