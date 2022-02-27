The heartbreaking incident occurred at Sooba, a community in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.
Ghanaian man allegedly kills mother over his missing GH¢100
A 45-year-old man who allegedly shot his 71-year-old mother to death has been remanded into the custody of the West Mamprusi Police Command.
Reports say Zakaria Alhassan shot his mother from the back in the right hip when she tried intervening in an argument he was having with his siblings over the money.
Police Commander for the area, DSP Cosmos Awe who confirmed the incident to Accra-based Citi FM said further investigation is still ongoing.
“He has been arrested and on remand. He went out and when he returned he reported his missing money of GH¢100. It ensued into an argument with his family.”
“He went in for a gun, shot his mother from the back from the right hip which penetrated from her back. Investigations are still underway to determine what exactly caused such action from him,” the police boss is quoted as having said.
