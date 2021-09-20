Ghanaian man says he can't believe his wife paid for all their wedding expenses

But for Collins, an ardent listener of Joy FM, he cannot sing the praises of his wife enough for ignoring this unwritten convention.

Sharing his story on the Super Morning Show, Friday, he said, barely six months to his nuptials back in 1999, something catastrophic happened in his life.

“My shop got burnt. Everything collapsed and I had rent to pay and my mother was admitted to the hospital,” he recounted.

He was contributing to the topic Will you loan your spouse-to-be, money for your wedding? Collins said a wife is supposed to be a helper in the relationship.

In his view, these unforeseen events meant he had to postpone his marriage plans, but his fiancée disagreed.

“She [My wife] told me, I should not worry she will pay for everything, because she had some money in her bank account, (I didn’t even know about).

“And true to her words, she paid for everything,” he told hosts of the show.

After this gesture, Collins says he has come to see his wife in a different light.

He indicated that he does not take his wife’s opinions on any topic in their 22-year-old marriage, for granted.

This is because for him, “she is my soul mate and I trust her.”