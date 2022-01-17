Ghanaian pastor allegedly steals female congregant's ¢40k, sets her house ablaze and flees

Reports say he had spent the night at her place to pray for her for a successful journey to the UK.

Chief Superintendent, Nana Kumi is seeking public support to arrest the suspect.

“We have put up his pictures and the name of the church in the public domain and are asking people to help us arrest him,” Myjoyonline.com quoted him as having said.

“Report any foul means of a pastor, to the nearest police station if you suspect any,” the police boss urges the public.

Pastor Kenneth Mensah of the Mega Word Chapel International Pulse Ghana

Rosemond Amoafo’s daughter, Joana Asare narrated that her mother got the ¢40,000 after her family sold a store they owned among other means to raise it to support her quest to travel abroad.

However, Kenneth Mensah made the victim believe that her elder sister, Rebecca Amoafo was a witch and plans were underway to frustrate her journey.

He then offered to give her spiritual direction on the money given her by the family before she embarks on the journey.

The suspect then came to the victim’s house at Kwesibokro a suburb of Asankragua on January 10 and slept over.

The next day, Tuesday, January 11, he asked the victim to recite certain words on the money and also gave her a concoction to drink. The victim dozed off after taking the said potion.

The suspect then made away with the ¢40,000 belonging to the victim, set the house ablaze and fled.