The man of God identified as Reverend Anthony Mensah of Victory Bible Church International of Ayanfuri took to Facebook to narrate how he met the man and decided to help him.

According to Rev Mensah, he was on his way to prayers when he met the mentally deranged man at the entrance of the church and God used him to heal him from the ‘spirit of madness’.

Ghanaian pastor calls for more mentally challenged persons after allegedly healing one

The said hitherto mentally ill man identified as Frank was taken to a barbershop to have his overgrown hair trimmed and given a complete makeover.

Rev Mensah took photos of Frank before his alleged healing when he was looking wretched and another one in which he looked well-dressed and clean.

The man of God then provided his phone numbers in the Facebook post and urged people to help him identify Frank's family members.

“My name is Rev Anthony Mensah. I’m the resident pastor of Victory Bible Church Int. – Ayanfuri.I met this mad man this evening at the entrance of our church when I was going to pray.

The Lord used me to heal this man from the spirit of madness. He later told me that his name is Frank and he comes from Agona Adamant. He said his father’s name is Shamo.

“Pls if anyone knows a man like this who has been mad for some years, kindly contact me on this number: 0243649115 / 0508679966,” Reverend Anthony Mensah wrote on Facebook.

In other news, a Nigerian pastor identified as Kelvin Orumor has been reportedly shot to death by suspected armed robbers.

The incident occurred in Warri South Local Government Area of the country’s Delta State on Tuesday, January 12.

The deceased was the General Overseer of Kingdom Advancement Christian Centre.

According to lindaikejisblog.com, the man of God was killed during an operation by the alleged robbery gang at a shopping complex in a neighbourhood where he had visited.

He was rushed to a government hospital where he was confirmed dead by doctors, the news outlet said.

"We heard he walked into them when they were robbing a plaza. They shot him. He died before he got to the hospital," it quoted a source as having said.