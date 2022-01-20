Ghanaian professor appointed acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Kigali, Rwanda

The skilled University Administrator replaces Professor Gustave Tombola, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Professor Hinson started his academic career in the year 2003 and was ranked the leading Marketing Scholar in Africa in 2021.

He was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic at the University of Kigali and served as external examiner to several notable Universities in Africa and Europe before his latest appointment.

He has acted as Director of Institutional Advancement at the University of Ghana, Head of Department, Head of Hall and Coordinator of the MSc. International Business Degree Programme in the same University.

Aside from the above-stated roles at the University of Ghana, Professor Hinson also served as Rector of the Perez University College in Ghana in 2018.

He holds a doctorate in Marketing from the University of Ghana a second in International Business from the Aalborg University Business School in Denmark and a Chartered Marketing qualification from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK.

The University of Kigali is fully accredited, and one of the leading private higher learning institutions in Rwanda.