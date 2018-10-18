Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Compassionate Ghanaian teacher uses his salary to sew uniforms for students

Although he himself is not financially sound, Michael Owusu Afriyie has challenged himself to sew uniforms for 18 students every month out of compassion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghanaian teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie uses his salary to sew uniforms for students play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A compassionate Ghanaian teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie has been receiving accolades after it came to light that he used his monthly salary to sew 18 new uniforms for pupils in his school.

Known as Teacher Kwadwo for his comic skits, Owusu Afriyie is reported to have said that he got some money from comic videos he has been posting on his YouTube page, and added part of his salary to sew the uniforms for the apparently less privileged students.

He said despite the fact that he himself is not financially sound, he has challenged himself to sew uniforms for 18 students every month out of compassion, and this is just the first batch.

READ MORE: Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online

Ghanaian teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie uses his salary to sew uniforms for students play

 

He wrote: “Piaaaawwwww…is this not beautiful????

Well, these are 18 pupils from the School I teach at Akrofuom D/A Primary in the Adanse South district.

I have taken it upon myself to help the students so every month I sew new uniforms for 18 pupils in the school.

These are my 1st batch as you can see, all of them are wearing new uniforms. I am not a millionaire.

I use the money I earn from my Teacher Kwadwo videos and my salary as a teacher to do all these.

Just for the LOVE and with the HELP of Almighty God. Many of you might ask why I do not use the money to buy myself a property first.

Yes, property is important but seeing these needy children “SMILE” is the biggest property I seek on this earth.

I will be glad if people can come on board to help me make this project a bigger one because I want to help every needy child in Ghana, not just my school Pupils as far as school is concerned.

May God bless each and everyone willing and surely ready to help (donate). Inbox me if you wish to donate. God bless you all.

Don’t forget to remember me in your prayers.

Piaaaawwww? Nyame nsa wom”

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife
‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ – Rev Obofour ‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ – Rev Obofour
Nigerians dig up dirty buried frozen chicken to eat Nigerians dig up dirty buried frozen chicken to eat
Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued (Video) Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued (Video)

Recommended Videos

Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving
Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive



Top Articles

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
3 “I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexualbullet
4 Uganda’s most fertile woman has given birth to 44 children by age 40bullet
5 Couple caught having sex in a crowded stadiumbullet
6 This video of Akua Donkor wielding an 'AK47' will put the...bullet
7 Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure...bullet
8 Woman falls to her death while taking selfie on 27th...bullet
9 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due...bullet
10 Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a panbullet

Related Articles

Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued (Video)
Couple caught having sex in a crowded stadium
Uganda’s most fertile woman has given birth to 44 children by age 40
This ‘human’ dog is able to open the gate all by itself
20-year-old lady takes father to court for refusing to accept her fiancé
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving (Video)
This video of Akua Donkor wielding an 'AK47' will put the fear of God in you

Top Videos

1 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him robbullet
4 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
5 Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceilingbullet
6 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
7 White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal drivingbullet
8 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
9 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
10 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet

Filla

This ‘human’ dog is able to open the gate all by itself
This ‘human’ dog is able to open the gate all by itself
20-year-old lady takes father to court for rejecting her fiancé
20-year-old lady takes father to court for refusing to accept her fiancé
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving (Video)
This fish is drinking beer whilst cruising on a boat with its human friends
This fish is drinking beer whilst cruising on a boat with its human friends
X
Advertisement