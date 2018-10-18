Compassionate Ghanaian teacher uses his salary to sew uniforms for students

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A compassionate Ghanaian teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie has been receiving accolades after it came to light that he used his monthly salary to sew 18 new uniforms for pupils in his school.

Known as Teacher Kwadwo for his comic skits, Owusu Afriyie is reported to have said that he got some money from comic videos he has been posting on his YouTube page, and added part of his salary to sew the uniforms for the apparently less privileged students.

He said despite the fact that he himself is not financially sound, he has challenged himself to sew uniforms for 18 students every month out of compassion, and this is just the first batch.

He wrote: “Piaaaawwwww…is this not beautiful????

Well, these are 18 pupils from the School I teach at Akrofuom D/A Primary in the Adanse South district.

I have taken it upon myself to help the students so every month I sew new uniforms for 18 pupils in the school.

These are my 1st batch as you can see, all of them are wearing new uniforms. I am not a millionaire.

I use the money I earn from my Teacher Kwadwo videos and my salary as a teacher to do all these.

Just for the LOVE and with the HELP of Almighty God. Many of you might ask why I do not use the money to buy myself a property first.

Yes, property is important but seeing these needy children “SMILE” is the biggest property I seek on this earth.

I will be glad if people can come on board to help me make this project a bigger one because I want to help every needy child in Ghana, not just my school Pupils as far as school is concerned.

May God bless each and everyone willing and surely ready to help (donate). Inbox me if you wish to donate. God bless you all.

Don’t forget to remember me in your prayers.

Piaaaawwww? Nyame nsa wom”