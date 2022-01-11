Ghanaians react as woman with twins strapped on her back carries a basin loaded with goods

Then, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni reshared the photo on his Facebook page and urged his followers to help locate the woman for possible help.

“Can she be located? Together we can make life bearable for these unfortunate twins,” he wrote.

The photo has got many Ghanaians talking with some blaming the woman’s predicament on the irresponsibility of men who just impregnate women and abandon them to suffer alone.

One Citizen Baffoe wrote: “To think that a man got her pregnant and she has to this all alone... A woman is a god.”

Another Facebook user, Mariska Araba Taylor said: “She is doing the best she can with what little she has. She is a working woman. The others with their men hiding in the shade watching them beg in the hot sun are a different lot. Do not judge. Some of these girls are raped, some do it for street protection from gangs you don't see during the day.”

Kweku Ayeh wrote: “Why won’t you ask the one who got her pregnant I have twins like that if not they should come to Madina overhead walkway there so many of them there when their fathers are standing there watching their wives suffer me I can’t kill myself over this issue.”

Enoch Assah said: “Meanwhile, this is what she will do and make some savings with the intention to send some coins to her old lady back in the village. There norrrr E-levy bam. And her fellow woman will come and say if you are able to send¢100, you are not poor.”

Blessed Queen Adewumi wrote: “After helping her, I think we should extend education on family planning and the use of condoms. sometimes when you talk about family planning and you are not fortunate, some people will misunderstand your view.”

“Carrying this heavy load under the sun with two kids behind you? Where are the men responsible for this?