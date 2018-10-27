Girl,18, arrested for faking own kidnap to defraud her father

news

A woman, 18, has been arrested for allegedly faking her own kidnap to defraud her father to the tune of 2,000,000 Uganda Shilling (2,500 cedis).

Regina Nakiwu, who faked her kidnap with her boyfriend, had wanted to get Shs2m by pretence that she had been kidnapped for ransom.

Her boyfriend has been identified as William Ssenyonga.

The two were arrested by the Uganda police the after the woman's father reported the police.

The boyfriend, Ssenyonga told police he called Nakiwu on a Tuesday to come pay him a visit at his home in Kawaala, Kasubi.

He said as they pondered on their next point in life, Nakiwu suggested a plan which Senyonga would use to get money to expand his shoe business.

She suggested to him to call her father claiming he had kidnapped her and demand a two million shillings ransom.

Ssenyonga perceived it as a brilliant idea and made a call to the girlfriend's father and threatened to kill her if the money wasn't delivered.

Mbaziira asked for time to get the money. He reported a case with Flying Squad Unit. .Police officers then tracked the two love birds were found at Ssenyonga's home in Kawaala while they were having lunch.

Nakiwu told police she was trying to help her boyfriend expand his shoe business so that he could afford enough money to pay bride price. The suspects are currently detained at CPS Police Station pending arraignment in court of law.