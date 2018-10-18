Girl arrested for manhandling a few weeks old baby

A disturbing video of young mother dangling her baby precariously in one hand above her head would send you into a blind rage.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
A disturbing video of young mother dangling her baby precariously in one hand above her head would send you into a blind rage. Signing and obviously enjoying herself, she seemed oblivious to the damage being caused to the delicate baby since its fragile ribs are being pressured.
READ ALSO: Nigerians dig up dirty buried frozen chicken to eat
According to the source, social media users reported her to the authorities and she has been arrested. Hopefully, the baby is well and alive.