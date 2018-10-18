Pulse.com.gh logo
Girl arrested for manhandling a few weeks old baby

A disturbing video of young mother dangling her baby precariously in one hand above her head would send you into a blind rage.

One would think the pains of labour can miraculously nurture responsible mothers. Unfortunately, there are some women out there very heartless enough to hurt babies.

A disturbing video of young mother dangling her baby precariously in one hand above her head would send you into a blind rage. Signing and obviously enjoying herself, she seemed oblivious to the damage being caused to the delicate baby since its fragile ribs are being pressured.

According to the source, social media users reported her to the authorities and she has been arrested. Hopefully, the baby is well and alive.

